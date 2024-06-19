First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 18,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

