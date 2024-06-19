First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 142.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

