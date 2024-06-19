First Hawaiian Bank Sells 51 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.89. The company had a trading volume of 312,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,377. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.99. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $308.45 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

