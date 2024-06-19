First Hawaiian Bank Sells 335 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,320,000 after purchasing an additional 364,242 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Wedbush initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,312 shares of company stock valued at $35,645,941. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,952. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.