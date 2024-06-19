First Hawaiian Bank Sells 20,134 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,134 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after buying an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,260,000 after buying an additional 219,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,655,000 after buying an additional 502,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $136,778,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Barclays increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. 1,529,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.