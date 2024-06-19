First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 3,711 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,296,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,316,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

