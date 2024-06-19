First Hawaiian Bank Has $7.84 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,868,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

