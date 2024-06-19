First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $992,442,000 after buying an additional 305,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $987,041,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,908,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,301. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

