First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.67. The company had a trading volume of 839,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.74 and a 200 day moving average of $331.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

