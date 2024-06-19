First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.11 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,511,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,880,867. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

