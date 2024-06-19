First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 80,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. 3,827,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,207. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

