First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.33. The stock had a trading volume of 574,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,697. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $256.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day moving average of $201.04. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.