First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 134,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,631. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

