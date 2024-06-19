First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,375 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 98,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

