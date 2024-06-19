First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Update

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Trading Down 0.7 %

FFNW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 24,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.51. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.58%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

