Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FNF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. 1,446,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

