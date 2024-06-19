FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Boosted by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 5.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.09. 1,430,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,253. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.62 and a 200-day moving average of $256.22. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $223.24 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.