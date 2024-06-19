Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,922.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 671,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,586.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 15,832 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,922.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,998.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,099 shares in the company, valued at $958,968.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 137,219 shares of company stock worth $229,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 289,978 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Fathom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTHM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 58,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,818. Fathom has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTHM. Stephens decreased their target price on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

