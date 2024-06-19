Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 337,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,744. The company has a market capitalization of $562.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.74. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 68.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

