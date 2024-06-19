FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.54 and a 200 day moving average of $449.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

