Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.41. 17,757,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,103,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.