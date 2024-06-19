Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on July 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Exchange Income Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$43.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.69. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Exchange Income
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Alzheimer’s Drug Stocks: Investing in Eli Lilly, Biogen, Roche
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.