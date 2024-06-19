Exchange Income Co. (EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on July 15th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$43.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.69. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

