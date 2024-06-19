Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.30 and traded as high as C$15.07. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.71, with a volume of 17,531 shares trading hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
