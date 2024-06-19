Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ETGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.30 and traded as high as C$15.07. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.71, with a volume of 17,531 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ET

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.