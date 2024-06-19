Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 12.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in Everi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 986,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

