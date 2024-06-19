European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERE.UN. Scotiabank cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

