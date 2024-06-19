Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Position Lifted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 2.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.20% of Euronet Worldwide worth $60,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $23,728,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 294,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,584. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

