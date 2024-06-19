Ethereum (ETH) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $430.66 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,522.02 or 0.05424958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,276,015 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.