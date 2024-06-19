Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERNA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 4,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

