ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

