ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 8.5% in May

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 45.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.36.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

