Ergo Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $72.44 million and $649,516.10 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,845.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00598908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00114277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00036961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00262213 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00068261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,912,879 coins and its circulating supply is 75,912,690 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

