Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Adobe Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2025 earnings at $16.99 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $522.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.80. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 775,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $392,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.