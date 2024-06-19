EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Up 6.4 %
EpicQuest Education Group International stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EpicQuest Education Group International
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.