EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Up 6.4 %

EpicQuest Education Group International stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

