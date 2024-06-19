EOS Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $121.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000927 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001269 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

