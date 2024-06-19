Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Up 8.9% in May

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 474.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVTV Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Envirotech Vehicles as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

