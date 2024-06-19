Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 8,781,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,088,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

