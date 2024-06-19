Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Update

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 105,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. 363,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,937. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

