Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 60%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares were up 60% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 231,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 387,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million for the quarter. Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
