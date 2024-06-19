Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Up 7.3% in May

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 427,200 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Edgio Stock Performance

Shares of EGIO traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 128,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Edgio has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Edgio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgio stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Edgio worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Edgio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

