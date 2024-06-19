Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ecopetrol Price Performance
Shares of EC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on EC. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ecopetrol
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.