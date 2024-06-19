Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.7999 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EC. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

