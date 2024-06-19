Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

