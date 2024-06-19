Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Shares Down 10.8%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 46,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.