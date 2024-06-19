Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). 41,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,052,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.13 ($0.15).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

