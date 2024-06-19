eCash (XEC) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $623.21 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,930.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.02 or 0.00597664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,717,426,548,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,717,420,298,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

