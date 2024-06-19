eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,572 shares of company stock worth $2,949,144. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

