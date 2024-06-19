Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 831,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 835.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KODK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 828,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,541. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

