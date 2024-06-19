Dymension 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.58 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Dymension has a market cap of $289.17 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002504 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,025,352,283 coins and its circulating supply is 178,127,145 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,025,293,864 with 177,869,796 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.66614179 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $24,610,634.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.