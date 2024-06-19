Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,679,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.1% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,627 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $168.34. The stock had a trading volume of 297,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

