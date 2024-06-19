Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $283.44

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.44 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.53). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.56), with a volume of 261,178 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,873.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 278.81.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a GBX 4.15 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,333.33%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

