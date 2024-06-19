Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Jabil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 13.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,553,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

